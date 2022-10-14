Plea change hearing set for Kanawha man accused of sexual abuse

KANAWHA — A plea change hearing has been set for a Kanawha man facing sexual abuse and drug charges after allegedly assaulting a woman last year.

A criminal complaint says a woman accused 19-year-old John Deutsch of drugging and sexually assaulting her in August of last year. The complaint says Deutsch gave the woman Xanax, which incapacitated her, and assaulted her when she was unable to consent. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her.

Investigators say the results of a sexual assault kit connected DNA to Deutsch. A search of Deutsch’s home found a bar of Xanax as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Deutsch was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and a controlled substance violation.

Deutsch’s trial was scheduled to start on October 26th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for October 25th in Hancock County District Court.