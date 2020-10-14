Plea change hearing set for Hancock County woman accused of money laundering
GOODELL — A plea change hearing has been set for a Goodell woman facing money-laundering charges.
36-year-old Jessica Hambly is accused of enabling her husband’s crimes. Todd Hambly has been sentenced to three years in prison for second-degree theft in Polk County and has been charged in Emmet County with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Authorities say a search of Hambly’s home on February 16th located numerous items being stolen from around the state and that Jessica Hambly had deposited several thousands of dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts associated with her and her husband. Authorities say that Jessica Hambly was unemployed at the time of those deposits.
Hambly originally pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and obstructing prosecution with her trial scheduled to start on October 28th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for November 4th in Hancock County District Court.