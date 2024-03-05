Plea change hearing set for Hampton man charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee

HAMPTON — A plea change hearing has been set for a Hampton man charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

A criminal complaint filed in Franklin County District Court says Hampton police were alerted on December 21st of 2022 of an allegation of a possible sexual relationship between an employee and a female juvenile student. The complaint says 28-year-old Ismael Rodriguez Torres was a coach of a sports team the female victim was participating in.

The investigation into the alleged offense found that the defendant had a relationship with the student that turned sexual in the early part of December 2022. Police say that Torres told them he did have sex on several occasions while parked at a local parking lot and while at his home. The victim also told authorities that Torres provided marijuana on one occasion while in his car in November 2022.

Torres was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Torres had pleaded not guilty with his trial scheduled for March 14th, but court records show Judge Peter Newell on Monday filed an order setting a plea change hearing for April 22nd in Franklin County District Court.