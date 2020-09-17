Plea change hearing set for former Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock teacher accused of stealing money from district
ROCKFORD — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a former special education teacher in the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District accused of stealing over $20,000 from the school district.
The State Auditor’s Office released a report back on June 30th naming 52-year-old Deborah Kadera as being responsible for $18,086 in undeposited collections, $3783 in improper payments, and $3162 in unsupported payments. Kadera was responsible for the money in the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Parent Teacher Organization and the district’s junior class account when the alleged misappropriation happened. Kadera at the time was placed on paid administrative leave and she later resigned from the district.
Kadera was charged in late July with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Last week she filed a written not guilty plea to the charge and was scheduled to be tried on October 27th, but online court records show a plea change hearing was approved by District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Wednesday, which is scheduled for October 12th in Floyd County District Court.