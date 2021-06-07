Plea change hearing set for former Forest City schools employee charged with transporting students while drunk
FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a former Forest City School District employee charged with operating while intoxicated and child endangerment while transporting students.
44-year-old Rebecca Spencer was stopped by law enforcement on Cerro Gordo County Road B-14 just east of Apple Avenue at about 8:30 on the morning of March 12th. Spencer at the time was transporting children in a school van when she was stopped for speeding.
A criminal complaint states that a preliminary breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of .292, with another breath sample resulting in a reading of .244. Both are more than three times over the legal limit for OWI of .08 in Iowa for common drivers, but under state law, drivers of commercial vehicles including school transport vehicles are legally drunk behind the wheel when their BAC is at or above .04.
Spencer originally pleaded not guilty to second-offense OWI and three counts of child endangerment, all aggravated misdemeanors and was scheduled to be tried on June 22nd, but Judge Adam Sauer late last week approved setting a plea change hearing for June 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.