      Breaking News
Two more incidents of gunfire reported in Mason City Tuesday night

Plea change hearing set for former Clear Lake man accused of sex crimes

May 4, 2022 @ 10:56am

CLEAR LAKE — A former Clear Lake man arrested for child sex crimes committed four years ago is set to plead guilty in the case.

65-year-old Saleem Abujobarah was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on March 17th after being arrested in Cook County Illinois for four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child. 

According to criminal complaints filed in August 2018, Abujobarah committed numerous sexual crimes against a child under the age of 14 during the 2018 calendar year while he was living in Clear Lake.

Abujobarah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for May 31st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman accused with two others of crime spree pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
Report ranks Dallas as Iowa’s healthiest county, Montgomery as #99 --- Hancock, Mitchell best in area, Cerro Gordo #80
After waiving his right to speedy trial, Mason City man accused of murder & arson files to once again have trial within 90 days
Clarksville man acquitted in Floyd County vehicular homicide case
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate discusses "Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking" program in Mason City today
Connect With Us