Plea change hearing set for former Clear Lake man accused of sex crimes
CLEAR LAKE — A former Clear Lake man arrested for child sex crimes committed four years ago is set to plead guilty in the case.
65-year-old Saleem Abujobarah was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on March 17th after being arrested in Cook County Illinois for four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.
According to criminal complaints filed in August 2018, Abujobarah committed numerous sexual crimes against a child under the age of 14 during the 2018 calendar year while he was living in Clear Lake.
Abujobarah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for May 31st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.