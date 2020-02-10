Plea change hearing set for Forest City man accused of threatening people with a rifle
FERTILE — A plea change hearing is scheduled for next week for a Forest City man accused of threatening people with a rifle.
Court documents say three men from Fertile went to the home of 41-year-old Joshua Winders late on the afternoon of December 5th, with two of the men being allowed inside the home with the third waiting in a vehicle. Winders allegedly grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at the men inside his home, then followed them outside and fired multiple shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off of his property, located in the 2000 block of River Road. Winders allegedly threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they did not leave. The men drove away from Winders’ residence, calling 9-1-1, saying they feared for their safety.
Winders was later arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Winders’ trial was scheduled to start on February 19th, but online court records now show that a plea change hearing has been scheduled for February 18th in Hancock County District Court.