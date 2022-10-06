Plea change hearing set for Floyd man accused of first-degree sexual abuse

FLOYD — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Floyd man charged with sexual abuse after an incident in July.

61-year-old Rodney McCarty was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment and first-offense operating while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court, McCarty is accused of going into a home east of Floyd on the evening of July 26th, physically and sexually assaulting a woman, and holding her against her will for about two hours. The woman was able to escape when a friend arrived at her house.

The victim and her friend were able to provide a description of the suspect and the license plate of the vehicle, with McCarty having left his driver’s license along with his clothes at the scene of the assault. McCarty was later found in his vehicle, unconscious behind the wheel and naked.

McCarty had filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges with his trial set to start on October 25th, but according to court documents filed Wednesday, a plea change hearing is scheduled for Friday. It’s not known what McCarty will plead guilty to.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison. First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.