Plea change hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of burglarizing home
By KGLO News
|
Jul 3, 2019 @ 11:23 AM

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing is set for a Clear Lake man accused of burglarizing a home earlier this year.

27-year-old Aaron Pankratz was charged with second-degree burglary after being accused of forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South 8th Street in Clear Lake on May 4th, where he allegedly assaulted two of the residents as they came out of a second-floor bedroom.

Pankratz originally pleaded not guilty to the charge, but online court records show that District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday scheduled a plea change hearing in the case for July 15th.

Pankratz continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.

