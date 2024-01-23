KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Plea change hearing set for Charles City man accused of sexual abuse

January 23, 2024 11:03AM CST
Share
Plea change hearing set for Charles City man accused of sexual abuse

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Charles City man accused of sexual abuse. 40-year-old Kevin Fiala was arrested in November on a third-degree sexual abuse charge.

Court documents show that Fiala on November 7th allegedly committed sexual abuse on a woman who was asleep, did not give prior consent, and was not able to give consent during the time of the act.

Fiala’s trial was scheduled to start today, District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday entered an order setting a plea change hearing for February 19th in Floyd County District Court.

For the latest

Trending

1

Another snowstorm looms, but next week may bring above-normal temps
2

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
3

Timeline set for City of Mason City to possibly end agreement with River City Renaissance hotel project developer
4

Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff
5

Forest City couple pleads not guilty to providing oxycodone to woman who later died in accident