Plea change hearing set for Charles City man accused of sexual abuse

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Charles City man accused of sexual abuse. 40-year-old Kevin Fiala was arrested in November on a third-degree sexual abuse charge.

Court documents show that Fiala on November 7th allegedly committed sexual abuse on a woman who was asleep, did not give prior consent, and was not able to give consent during the time of the act.

Fiala’s trial was scheduled to start today, District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday entered an order setting a plea change hearing for February 19th in Floyd County District Court.