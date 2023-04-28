Plea change hearing set for Buffalo Center man accused of sexual abuse, stalking

BUFFALO CENTER — A plea change hearing has been set for a Buffalo Center man accused of sexual abuse and stalking.

36-year-old Brandon Bassett has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and stalking by unauthorized use of a GPS device.

A criminal complaint says a minor female reported a sexual assault to a school employee in October, with the school reporting it to the Department of Human Services. A DHS agent and the officer accompanied the child and the child’s mother to a Child Protective Center interview a week later, where the child reported that she had been assaulted in the early hours of a school day in April.

A separate complaint states that Bassett admitted to authorities during an October 27th interview that he had placed a GPS tracker on his wife’s vehicle, with his wife saying she did not know anything about the tracker.

Bassett’s trial was scheduled to start on May 10th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for May 23rd in Winnebago County District Court.