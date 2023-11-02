Plea change hearing set for Britt man accused of possessing firearms as a felon

BRITT — A plea change hearing has been set for a Britt man charged with possessing firearms as a felon.

Britt police arrested 38-year-old Luke Davis on April 10th after they executed a search warrant at his residence at 683 1st Northwest. Police said they had previously received information regarding Davis being in possession of dangerous weapons as a felon. They say a search of the residence revealed several firearms, ammunition, blades and ballistic armor.

Davis had pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of dangerous weapons, each charge a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

His trial was scheduled to start on November 29th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been set for November 15th in Hancock County District Court.