Plea change hearing set for Belmond teen charged with robbery, willful injury after Mason City stabbing incident
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City is planning to plead guilty.
18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast.
All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery.
Fogarty was originally scheduled to be in Cerro Gordo County District Court today for a pre-trial conference, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for September 29th.
Edel in late August entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 11th.
Gordon is scheduled to be tried on the charges on October 19th.