Plea change hearing set for Albert Lea woman accused of Winnebago County robbery

LAKE MILLS — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Albert Lea woman accused of robbery in rural Winnebago County.

A criminal complaint states that a rural Lake Mills man reported that 46-year-old Shanoh Armstrong and two other males showed up at his residence on the morning of September 19th, 2022, with the two males producing handguns that they put to the man’s head. The victim said they took $5500 and other items from him, made multiple threats to kill him, as well as destroyed the inside of his house. The complaint says the victim positively identified Armstrong when shown a drivers license photo of her.

Armstrong was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Her trial was scheduled to start on January 31st, but court records show that a plea change hearing has been scheduled for March 26th in Winnebago County District Court.