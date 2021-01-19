Plea change hearing scheduled for Mason City man involved in motorcycle chase
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing is set for a Mason City man involved in a motorcycle chase last year.
Court documents state that 37-year-old Lucas Heilskov on May 11th was seen by law enforcement riding a stolen motorcycle on 12th Northwest, with a marked law enforcement vehicle turning on its lights and siren, trying to pull him over. Heilskov sped away, operating the motorcycle at speeds up to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
Heilskov was apprehended about 20 minutes later in the 1200 block of North Jefferson, where he was allegedly found with a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, two marijuana grinders containing drug residue, and marijuana was also located in the same area as he was.
Heilskov was charged with second-degree theft, eluding, third or subsequent offense drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.
Heilskov’s trial was scheduled to start on February 2nd, but a plea change hearing has been set for February 10th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.