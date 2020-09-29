Plea change hearing scheduled for Clear Lake woman accused of child endangerment at daycare
CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Clear Lake woman accused of child endangerment stemming from incidents that allegedly happened at her unregistered daycare.
A criminal complaint says a three-year-old boy left in the care of 59-year-old Peggy McLaughlin and 55-year-old Kyle McLaughlin went home in December 2016 with a welt and bruise on his lower back. He told his mother that Kyle McLaughlin had spanked him. The complaint says Peggy McLaughlin later told the mother that her husband had “swatted” the boy and another child and said it wouldn’t happen again.
Another criminal complaint says a 20-month-old girl suffered a fractured leg at the home in August 2017 and the McLaughlins didn’t seek medical assistance for her.
Peggy McLaughlin was charged with one count of child endangerment and was scheduled to have her trial start on October 13th, but online court records show a plea change hearing is now set for October 28th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Kyle McLaughlin had been charged with two counts of child endangerment. He died on May 7th.