Plea change hearing scheduled for Charles City man accused of harboring a runaway girl

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man who harbored a 14-year-old runaway girl.

Mark Lynch was arrested in December 2016 after being accused of hiding the runaway from Pickerington Ohio. Lynch was accused of meeting the girl online and traveling from Iowa to Ohio with the intent of engaging in sexual activity. He returned to Ohio a month later and left with her to go to Iowa.

Lynch was sentenced to eight years in an Ohio prison after pleading guilty to a dozen felony unlawful sex charges.

Lynch was scheduled to be tried in Floyd County District Court on August 16th on charges of enticing a minor for sexual purposes and harboring a runaway, but online court records show a plea-change hearing has been scheduled for September 11th.