Plea change hearing scheduled for Britt man accused of sexual abuse in Manly
MANLY — A plea change hearing is set for a Britt man accused of sexual abuse.
21-year-old Devonta Hinton is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the early morning hours of July 30th. Manly police say in a criminal complaint that an officer saw video evidence of a sexual act on a cell phone that the girl owned.
Police say that Hinton told them they were both high on marijuana at the time and that it was not the first time they had gotten together to have sex. An officer says the girl admitted that she and Hinton had sex a few days earlier.
Hinton was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Hinton originally pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled to have his trial start on April 1st, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for March 30th in Worth County District Court.