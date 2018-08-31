Plea agreement in case of Mason City man accused of sexually abusing dependent adults
By KGLO News
|
Aug 31, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

MASON CITY — A plea agreement has been made in the case of a Mason City man accused of sexually assaulting two dependent adults while working as their caretaker.

19-year-old Wasfie Alshara originally was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after two separate incidents in June and November of last year. Court records show that Alshara’s attorney filed two written guilty pleas to a lesser charge, assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

The Floyd County Attorney’s Office has been handling the case after the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office cited a potential conflict of interest in the case.

Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse could carry a sentence of up to two years in prison. Alshara is scheduled to be sentenced on November 5th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

