Playgrounds, shelter houses in Mason City city parks closed
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City has decided to immediately close all playgrounds and shelter houses in the city’s parks due to COVID-19 concerns.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the closure will be through April 30th at which time the closure will be re-evaluated. City staff will be installing caution tape and fencing around the equipment and shelters in the parks and placing signage as a reminder. Team sports, pickup games and contact play are prohibited.
Burnett says the parks and trails, including the dog park, will remain open for recreation purposes, but he reminds people to use social distancing, avoid large gatherings over ten people, and wash your hands with soap and water after any activity.