Planting down to final week

DES MOINES — The planting season is down to just a few more trips across the field.

The USDA crop report shows 98% of the corn crop is planted, eight days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. 85% of the corn crop has emerged — with 77% reported in good to excellent condition.

94% of soybeans had been planted by Sunday, more than one week ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of normal. 67% of soybeans have emerged and the first condition report shows 71% are rated in good to excellent condition.