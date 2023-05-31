KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Planting down to final week

May 31, 2023 5:05AM CDT
DES MOINES — The planting season is down to just a few more trips across the field.

The USDA crop report shows 98% of the corn crop is planted, eight days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. 85% of the corn crop has emerged — with 77% reported in good to excellent condition.

94% of soybeans had been planted by Sunday,  more than one week ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of normal. 67% of soybeans have emerged and the first condition report shows 71% are rated in good to excellent condition.

