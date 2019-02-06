Plans for Booker stop in Mason City Friday finalized

MASON CITY — Plans have been finalized for New Jersey senator Cory Booker’s visit to Mason City on Friday as part of his run for the White House.

Booker last week announced that he would run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Booker is a former Newark mayor. He won a special election to the Senate in 2013 and won a full term in 2014. He will be able to run for a second Senate term in 2020 as well as run for president thanks to a law that New Jersey’s governor signed in November.

Booker will start a two-day swing through Iowa on Friday morning with a stop at the First Congregational Church at 9:15 AM.

His other stops during his visit to Iowa will also include Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City on Friday, as well as in Marshalltown and Des Moines on Saturday.