Plans advancing to expand Iowa’s medical marijuana law
By KGLO News
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 6:33 AM

DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers are considering proposals that would let nurse practitioners and physicians assistants as well as doctors recommend medical marijuana for patients suffering from chronic pain or other ailments.

The plan that has emerged in the Iowa House also would increase the potency of the cannabis products now being sold legally in Iowa. Dane Schumann is a lobbyist for MedPharm Iowa, the company producing and selling cannabis products in Iowa — and he thanked lawmakers who’re suggesting the limit on the chemical THC in those products should be increased.

“It’s something we’ve been asking for and a discussion we’ve been having up here for a long time,” Schumann said during a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

Representative Jarad Klein of Keota, a Republican, said he’s seeking a compromise that can get broad approval in the legislature.

“We’re never going to end up in a perfect place,” Klein said, “but we can continue to take steps to provide relief to sick Iowans.”

Klein said lawmakers have gotten advice from medical experts about what level of the chemical THC is most appropriate in cannabis oils, creams and pills. The House bill Klein has been working on is scheduled for debate in a committee today. A similar bill cleared a Senate panel earlier this week.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

House Democrat seeks data on state workers’ sexual harassment complaints Felon voting rights restoration clears Iowa House panel Panel votes to give state grants to some private school parents Tie vote dooms Central Heights paving project (AUDIO) Report shows new cancer cases & deaths in Iowa will continue to rise in 2019 Plea hearing scheduled for Mason City woman charged with insurance fraud