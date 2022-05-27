      Weather Alert

Planned Parenthood workers in five Midwest states seek union

May 27, 2022 @ 10:51am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states including Iowa plan to unionize. 

The move comes as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. 

Ashley Schmidt is a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa. She says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday. 

The workers plan to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Planned Parenthood workers in other states.

