Pileup on US Highway 20 in Grundy County kills one, involves truck hauling acid
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a hazardous materials team was called to a fatal pileup on US Highway 20 in north-central Iowa that involved a semitrailer hauling sulfuric acid.
The pileup happened Thursday afternoon near Wellsburg in Grundy County and involved 15 vehicles, including several semitrailers and a tanker carrying 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid.
The Haz-Mat team was called to help contain a leak in the wreckage, officials said. The Iowa State Patrol said one person was killed in the crash, but had not released that person’s name or other details by Friday morning. Authorities said at least two other people were injured in the pileup, which occurred as blizzard conditions swept the state.