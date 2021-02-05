      Weather Alert
WIND CHILLL ADVISORY from Midnight tonight until Noon CST Sunday for Floyd, Mitchell and Mower MN.

Pileup on US Highway 20 in Grundy County kills one, involves truck hauling acid

Feb 5, 2021 @ 10:58am

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a hazardous materials team was called to a fatal pileup on US Highway 20 in north-central Iowa that involved a semitrailer hauling sulfuric acid.

The pileup happened Thursday afternoon near Wellsburg in Grundy County and involved 15 vehicles, including several semitrailers and a tanker carrying 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid.

The Haz-Mat team was called to help contain a leak in the wreckage, officials said. The Iowa State Patrol said one person was killed in the crash, but had not released that person’s name or other details by Friday morning. Authorities said at least two other people were injured in the pileup, which occurred as blizzard conditions swept the state.

For the latest

Trending
Blizzard Warning for north-central Iowa Thursday morning to Friday morning
Mason City legislator Steckman voices displeasure on bill requiring schools to hold in-person classes
First COVID-19 vaccine signup in Cerro Gordo County today
Two Minnesota women arrested after high-speed chase in north-central Iowa
House votes to end diversity plans in five Iowa school districts