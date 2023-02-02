KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Phil’s Groundhog Day Prediction: 6 More Weeks Of Winter

February 2, 2023 12:49PM CST
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) – A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow – and they say he did.

According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter.

If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The annual event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a furry rodent.

Meanwhile, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck made his prediction for an early spring during an event Thursday at the Staten Island Zoo.

