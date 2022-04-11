      Weather Alert

Philadelphia Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

Apr 11, 2022 @ 3:22pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

The city’s top health official said Monday COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days.

That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.

The city is reporting more than 140 cases per day, a fraction of what it saw at the height of the omicron surge.

The city’s health official says the recent increase indicates the city might be at the beginning of a new wave.

Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to go back to requiring masks since cases declined at the beginning of the year.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman pleading guilty to forgery, giving hospital patient fentanyl
Mason City police investigate another overnight shooting, this time on city's south side
Charles City woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI after crash that killed Mason City couple
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty in Clear Lake multiple thefts case
Another incident of gunfire in Mason City on Thursday night
Connect With Us