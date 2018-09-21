Phase One of Mason City trail system improvements completed

MASON CITY — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning to celebrate the completion of the trail along South Monroe Avenue in Mason City as well as the completion of Phase One of the city’s overall trail system improvements.

The achievement connects the downtown area to routes on all sides of the city through multi-purpose trails, bike lanes and bike sharrows on the road, improving the safety of residents using the trails for cycling and walking.

Jim Miller is a member of the city’s Active Living and Transportation Commission. “This has been fantastic for the community. This has been a lot of years in the making. We worked closely with the city to look at some of the weaknesses. This trail connects the Rolling Acres neighborhood, the YMCA, Beje Clark. It’s just not really accessible without a vehicle, so this is a fantastic connector for the city.”

There were no sidewalks on either side of South Monroe from north of the train tracks to 19th Southwest, and Miller says people could see where a sidewalk or trail was needed. “It was kind of a trail before this was opened. You could see that kind of beaten into the grass over the years. It was something that we needed and it was well placed.”

Miller says improving the trail system helps the city promote healthier living. “A little bit of motion keeps us all healthy, takes a little bit of pressure off the transportation on the roadways.. It adds to the aesthetics and it adds to the thriving community.”

Miller says one of the next steps with the city’s trail system is the addition of the High Line trail which would stretch from Lime Creek Nature Center south to the trails leading to Clear Lake. “That’s something that we’ve looked at for years. The purchases are coming through from the railroad. We’ve had some cooperative efforts from the city. It’s sooner than later now I think.”

To view a map of the city’s bike trails, you can click here.