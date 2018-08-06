PGI “stage director” encourages people to sit in stands to see everything at public shows

MASON CITY — When the public gets their chance to sit in the stands tonight, tomorrow night and Friday night at the North Iowa Events Center, they’ll see the results of scores of hours of work done by the members of the Pyrotechnics Guild International.

Ruth Beardmore is PGI’s production co-chair, a position comparable to the stage director of a play. She says there’s a lot of things to be coordinated in one of the big shows PGI puts on. “The field is our stage and the sky is our stage, and everything that needs to be coordinated between the display operators shooting to the exact cues, all of the audio, all our safety personnel that need to make sure the whole stage is safe, it’s my responsibility. We’ve got a lot going on, and a few fireworks in between.”

Beardmore encourages people to try to purchase a ticket and come into the grandstand for the public shows because you’ll miss a lot sitting in an adjacent parking lot. “These shows aren’t your typical 4th of July show. We have as much going on with low-level devices as we do in the sky, and it paints an entire picture. Seeing a show outside of the gates is a little like trying to watch a movie where you only see the top half of the screen with no sound.”

Beardmore says tonight will be the big kickoff and there are quality groups that have put together these shows. “We have several good display companies and clubs. The choreographers for both are top-notch, come from all over the world, have been in this industry for as long as I can remember. I’ve grown to be impressed with them more than anybody that I’ve seen elsewhere in a lot of the big competitions I’ve seen.”

Beardmore says a lot of time and effort goes into big shows like the ones being put on for the public. “It goes back months. Some of these companies have been designing these shows for a year or more. They’ve only been here a week setting up the actual equipment in the field, but the choreography and the planning takes a year, and the programming of the computer systems, and the choosing of all the individual fireworks that go into it…it’s pain-staking work for just a short time in the sky, but it’s well worth it.”

To purchase tickets to one of the public events, you can head to visitmasoncityiowa.com