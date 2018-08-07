PGI board member talks about convention being a family event

MASON CITY — While most people might think this week’s Pyrotechnics Guild International convention being held at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City is all just about making and displaying fireworks, one of the executives of the organization says it’s almost like a vacation or family reunion each year for most of the members.

PGI second vice president Carol Hostetter says for a lot of people who come to this event, it’s a family-style atmosphere. “For a lot of folks, this is their big summer vacation. They come here because the people they see here, they’re like an extended family. That’s why we try to hold it in the first week of August because kids haven’t gone back to school yet, and it can be a family event. You see families camping, you see kids riding their bikes. I think this morning, I saw our youngest attendee who is one month and one day old. When the couple registered, they knew they were going to have a baby with them, but they were still intending to be here. It’s like a family reunion, people you might only get to see once or twice a year.”

Hostetter says members of the organization are not only enjoying their time with other members socially but they are also learning more about the world of fireworks. “They’ll see public displays, but they’ll also hear us doing our own thing. We have seminars, we have people building devices. At night, a lot of what they’ll hear is competition. We actually have our members competing against each other, and on Friday we award prizes for those things. We’re not only coming here to socialize, we’re coming here to learn, we’re coming here to build, we’re coming here to watch some great fireworks.”

