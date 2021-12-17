      Weather Alert

Pfizer Study Tests Extra COVID Vaccine Dose For Kids Under 5

Dec 17, 2021 @ 12:09pm

(AP) – Pfizer is testing an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies and preschoolers enrolled in a study of the shots.

Pfizer had been testing two very low-dose shots in children under age 5, with some data expected by year’s end.

But Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced Friday they were adding a third dose to the study after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected.

It’s not clear how much the study change will delay the quest for vaccinating the youngest children.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man charged with continuous sexual abuse of children pleads guilty
Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states, including north-central Iowa
Mason City man now facing federal meth dealing charges
Man convicted of burglary in Cerro Gordo County fails to report to facility
Man accused of sexual abuse in Winnebago County after being connected to untested sexual assault kit pleads not guilty
Connect With Us