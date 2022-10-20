KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Pentagon To Provide Funds, Help For Troops Seeking Abortions

October 20, 2022 6:19PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal. The Pentagon has looked at how it can continue to support medical services including abortion to servicemembers and family members since the Supreme Court overturned its own 1973 abortion-legalizing ruling in June. The new policy was announced Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Many of the Pentagon’s major military bases are located in states including Texas and Florida where anti-abortion laws are now in place.

