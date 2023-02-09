Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his outreach in Iowa ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign. He’s rallying conservatives against transgender-affirming policies in schools, like one adopted in an eastern Iowa district last year.

The effort by a group Pence founded called Advancing American Freedom will include digital ads, rallies, canvassing and perhaps radio and television spots.

It comes as Pence is considering a 2024 Republican presidential campaign and as a federal court in Minnesota is scheduled next week to hear a case brought by parents of students in Linn-Mar Community School District outside Cedar Rapids.

The Linn-Mar board last year adopted a policy allowing students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school and without the permission of their parents. The group representing the parents is suing to overturn the policy.

Pence’s outreach comes before a trip to the early-voting state to headline an event next Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.