Pelé’s Coffin Arrives At Cemetery In City He Made Famous

January 3, 2023 11:52AM CST
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) – Pelé’s coffin has arrived at his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourn the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Pelé is being buried in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport.

Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the casket is ushered through the streets of Santos.

A notable absentee was Jair Bolsonaro, whose term as president ended Dec. 31.

A day before, he departed capital Brasilia on a flight to Florida.

Bolsonaro is staying in a condominium complex outside Orlando and has been filmed speaking to neighbors.

