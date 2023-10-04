Paving on eight-mile section of High Line Trail in Mason City completed

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel says the paving on a section of the High Line Trail has been completed.

He says, “The work on the High Line trail, the paving of the High Line trail is complete now between 1st Street all the way down to 19th Street. It’s being finished up this morning. The High Line trail is on the old UP trail and the UP abandoned railway there.”

Schickel says when fully completed, the High Line trail will stretch from the city’s south to north side. “This is an eight-mile section. It will connect with all of our larger trails in the community, eventually go north across the historic bridge there up to the Lime Creek Nature Center. It’s one more step in securing our position as the outdoor recreation capital of the Midwest.”

The High Line Trail is part of the $4.5 million Destination Iowa Grant from the state and federal government.

Schickel made his comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program this morning on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by heading to the audio player below