“Patience, persistence” appreciated by Schickel on Mason City downtown project (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says the city continues to work on obtaining the full proof of financing documentation from the developer of the hotel project that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors last Friday issued an ultimatum to G8 Development of San Diego California to provide that documentation after the developer last month only submitted an incomplete loan agreement document showing only a front page and back page.

Mayor Bill Schickel says he’s appreciated the patience and persistence by all those involved in the project. “Both of those are certainly honorable qualities. I’ve admired the persistence that the partners have shown in this project. I’ve admired the patience of the state, one of our partners. People come at this from different perspectives. The developer has one perspective on it and other parties have a different perspective on it.”

Schickel says the bottom line is that it’s still a great project that has the potential to be an example not only for the Midwest but across the country. “Malls are changing, many of them are going under and they have to be repurposed. We have the potential here to have a fantastic conference center, could be the envy of the Midwest with Music Man Square as a draw there, and to repurpose the mall into a multi-purpose center with ice hockey and other activities, is very, very exciting. That’s why the voters approved it in an overwhelming majority and that’s why patience and persistence is necessary here.”

