Pate orders vote audits in random precincts in each of Iowa’s 99 counties
DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turnout for yesterday’s city and school board elections in some counties. 17% of voters turned out in Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday with 5196 total ballots being cast.
Iowa school board elections were traditionally held in September, but lawmakers moved them to the same Tuesday in November as Iowa’s municipal elections. Pate says that led to a 156 percent increase in voter participation in school board elections in 2019 compared to 2017. “So that was obviously a pretty good move,” Pate says. “People weren’t used to a September election, I’m sorry. They just didn’t get into it.”
Pate is the state commissioner of elections and later today (Wednesday) his office will conduct a random drawing to select one precinct in each of Iowa’s 99 counties where results are to be audited. These kind of random checks of election results have been done during Iowa’s presidential and gubernatorial election cycles and Pate says it makes sense to do random audits of Iowa school board and city elections, too. “I want people to feel: ‘Yes, that person won. That is our new city mayor or council members or school board person.’ They may not always like who got elected, but I want them to feel like, ‘Yep, that’s the result,'” Pate says. “We can’t afford in our democracy to have doubt and, if we do, we’re in serious trouble.”
Preliminary results from yesterday’s election are to be posted on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Results are not final until county board of supervisors meet next week and certify the winners.