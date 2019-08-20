Part of US 65 to be closed starting next Monday as part of State Highway 122 project in Mason City

      Breaking News
Aug 20, 2019 @ 11:43am

MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation next week will be closing US Highway 65 between 5th and 6th Streets South as part of the State Highway 122 reconstruction project in Mason City.

The DOT says work to install new pavement and sidewalks will require closing that section starting next Monday until mid-October.

During the closure, traffic will be rerouted around the work zone using 19th Street Southwest, South Monroe Avenue, and 4th Street Southwest. The DOT asks motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limits and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

