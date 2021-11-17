Parking tickets in Mason City would increase under proposal passed on first reading by City Council
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the fines for most parking violations to $20 and increase the cost of most overdue parking tickets to $30. The city currently charges $15 for parking fines that are set by city ordinance, with that price going up to $20 for tickets not paid after 30 days.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says they’ve been working on providing additional payment options for parking tickets. “We are working to improve the level of customer service that we can provide to people when they want to pay their parking tickets. Part of that discovery in terms of working things out with the Finance Department was getting a debit and credit card machine, which also led to some increased costs for us in terms of what that meant to process those requests. We feel like this will provide a higher level of service and hopefully faster payoff rate for those, so it doesn’t interfere with people going to renew their license plates and those kinds of things.”
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says it’s a myth that parking enforcement is a revenue raiser for the city. “The city actually spends more money enforcing parking than they make in parking. However, it is an extremely important function because it allows emergency response vehicles to have clear access. When our roads are unfortunately lined with snow, it’s important that we have alternate side parking in place so that we can continue to move that snow and clear those roads so people can get through, and then additionally just making sure that we continue to have the spots for our retail and various business establishments for their customers to park, and those don’t get jammed up in front of those locations.”
If approved on the second and third readings during the council’s meetings in December, the fine increase would go into effect on January 1st.