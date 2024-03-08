Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Held During Sunset On July 26

PARIS (AP) — Organizers say the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the river Seine will be held during sunset.

It’s the first time an Olympic opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting, in line with the Paris organizers’ motto: “Games Wide Open.”

About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route.

Organizers said the open-air event will start on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Paris time.

They said the ceremony will offer “an unprecedented experience, using the natural light of the setting sun with all its nuances to illuminate the river promenade of all the world’s best athletes along the Seine, in the heart of the capital.”