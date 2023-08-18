KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Paramount Decides Not To Sell Majority Stake In BET Media Group

August 18, 2023 5:47AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — BET won’t be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network.

Paramount notified bidders — including Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Byron Allen — late Wednesday night about its decision to close the BET Media Group sale process.

The outcome was confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday by a a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Some popular suitors included actor-director Tyler Perry, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and businessman Byron Allen.

Along with BET, the deal would have included the cable channel VH1.

BET was created in 1980 by Robert and Sheila Johnson, who sold it to Viacom in 2000 for $3 billion.

For the latest

Trending

1

Osage man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Mason City woman's death
2

Erreguin-Labra found guilty of sexual abuse & assault, but not guilty on kidnapping charge
3

Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse, distributing drugs near school property charges
4

Defendant testifies in Mason City kidnapping, sexual assault trial
5

UNI gets approval to hire firm to run its bookstore