Panel Votes To Add COVID Shots To Recommended Vaccinations

October 20, 2022 2:41PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) – A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults.

The panel’s unanimous decision Thursday has no immediate effect.

COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans.

Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

