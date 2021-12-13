Panel predicts state tax revenue to grow 1.7% in next state budgeting year
DES MOINES — A panel of financial experts has raised its prediction of state tax revenues for the current state budgeting year — and is predicting tax collections will grow 1.7% in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1st.
David Underwood, a CPA from Clear Lake, says the pandemic is the biggest uncertainty in the economy. “We’re, unfortunately, still worried about variants on the Covid,” Underwood says. “A year ago, we thought: ‘Oh, boy. We’re going to get the vaccine and that’s going to take care of our problems.'”
Underwood is one of three members of the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference.
The group predicts tax receipts in the current fiscal year will rise 3% — and the so-called Taxpayer Relief Fund will grow to more than $2 BILLION.