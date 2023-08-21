Pair of Clear Lake residents win big in Iowa Lottery games

CLEAR LAKE — A pair of Clear Lake residents are celebrating after claiming big Iowa Lottery wins at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week.

== 70-year-old Pamela Litzel says she almost threw away a $100,000 winning ticket. She says she didn’t think her “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game ticket was a winner, but she decided to check some old tickets before throwing them away. After Litzel cleaned out her car, she gave the ticket a second look and realized it was a winner, and then she took it back to the store where she purchased it, scanned it on the self-checker, and realized she had won the top prize. Litzel told the lottery she’s had her eye on retirement for a while and now after the big win she hopes she finally can.

== Gary Whitehurst claimed a $10,000 Mega Millions prize from the August 11th drawing. He matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball to win the prize.