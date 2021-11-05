      Breaking News
Wright County authorities ask for public’s help in homicide investigation

Owner of Mason City gymnastics club faces multiple sexual abuse charges

Nov 5, 2021 @ 5:10am

MASON CITY — The owner of a Mason City gymnastics club has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

53-year-old Douglas Hagenow, who is listed as the owner of Active Kids Gymnastics, has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse against a child victim.

Criminal complaints filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court state that between 2009 and 2014, Hagenow committed sexual acts, with the second-degree sexual abuse charge stating with a female under the age of 12 on at least two separate occasions, and on the third-degree sexual abuse charges with a female under the age of 14.

Hagenow was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail awaiting to be seen by a magistrate. If convicted of all three charges, Hagenow would face up to 45 years in prison.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of sexual abuse ordered to have competency evaluation
Man wanted for Mason City park assault earlier this year arrested
Reynolds joins lawsuit challenging federal Covid-19 vaccine requirement
ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS --- updated with list of winners in contested races
Mason City School Board election preview --- five running for three full terms, one running for unexpired term
Connect With Us