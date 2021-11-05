Owner of Mason City gymnastics club faces multiple sexual abuse charges
MASON CITY — The owner of a Mason City gymnastics club has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.
53-year-old Douglas Hagenow, who is listed as the owner of Active Kids Gymnastics, has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse against a child victim.
Criminal complaints filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court state that between 2009 and 2014, Hagenow committed sexual acts, with the second-degree sexual abuse charge stating with a female under the age of 12 on at least two separate occasions, and on the third-degree sexual abuse charges with a female under the age of 14.
Hagenow was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail awaiting to be seen by a magistrate. If convicted of all three charges, Hagenow would face up to 45 years in prison.