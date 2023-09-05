KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Owner of collapsed Davenport building that killed three people files lawsuit blaming engineering company

September 5, 2023 11:31AM CDT
Share
Owner of collapsed Davenport building that killed three people files lawsuit blaming engineering company
FILE – A police officer sits parked at the site of a building collapse at the start of demolition, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The owner of the apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May has filed a lawsuit blaming an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. 

The Quad-City Times reports that real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering. 

The six-story building in Davenport partially collapsed on May 28, killing three people. Crews had to amputate a woman’s leg to rescue her from the rubble. 

On Monday, the newspaper also reported that a code enforcement officer documented a co-worker’s comment two days after the collapse that he had warned of the danger.

For the latest

Trending

1

Waterloo man arrested for meth delivery in Mason City
2

Forest City man faces felony meth dealing charges
3

KRIB, Clear Lake Community School District launch "Lions TV", free video streaming of sports & activities
4

Charles City woman charged with theft, fraud against Mason City healthcare provider pleads guilty
5

Mason City drug dealer headed back to federal prison