Owner of collapsed Davenport building that killed three people files lawsuit blaming engineering company
September 5, 2023 11:31AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May has filed a lawsuit blaming an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated.
The Quad-City Times reports that real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering.
The six-story building in Davenport partially collapsed on May 28, killing three people. Crews had to amputate a woman’s leg to rescue her from the rubble.
On Monday, the newspaper also reported that a code enforcement officer documented a co-worker’s comment two days after the collapse that he had warned of the danger.