Owner of collapsed Davenport building that killed three people files lawsuit blaming engineering company

FILE – A police officer sits parked at the site of a building collapse at the start of demolition, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The owner of the apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May has filed a lawsuit blaming an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated.

The Quad-City Times reports that real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering.

The six-story building in Davenport partially collapsed on May 28, killing three people. Crews had to amputate a woman’s leg to rescue her from the rubble.

On Monday, the newspaper also reported that a code enforcement officer documented a co-worker’s comment two days after the collapse that he had warned of the danger.