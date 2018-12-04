Owner of alleged puppy mill wants 13 animals back

NORTHWOOD — A hearing continues today in Worth County court as the woman accused of operating a puppy mill in rural Worth County is asking to be allowed to keep 13 of the animals.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department seized 154 dogs and four cats from the rural Manly property of Barbara Kavars on November 12th, citing animal neglect. Worth County authorities had been monitoring Kavars’ property since March at the request of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Humane Society of North Iowa.

No charges have been filed, but the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has said that charges are pending.

Kavars is asking the court to keep nine of the dogs and four cats that are currently in the possession of either the ASPCA or other Humane Societies, saying that she did not neglect the animals.