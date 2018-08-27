Overnight storm causes power outage in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD — A strong storm overnight has caused power to be out and cancel school in Sheffield today.

MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Kathy Harkema says they called in additional resources to help in the restoration effort once they realized 15 transmission lines were knocked down due to the overnight storm. “Part of the challenge overnight has been that these storms have been surging, there’s been a lot of water in the area, and severe weather, so we wanted to make sure that we keep our customers safe and our crews safe. We’ve called in additional resources. Now that the sun has started to rise, we have better eyesight vision of what the extent of the damage is.”

Harkema says crews will try to get power restored as quickly as possible but it likely will be this afternoon. “It looks like it could be early afternoon before power is restored in the Sheffield area, but we want to assure customers we’ve called in significant additional resources to help restore their power just as quickly and as safely as possible. We appreciate their patience with us after this powerful storm has really knocked a heavy punch in the Sheffield area overnight.”

The West Fork Community School District had to cancel classes for today due to the power outage, and US Highway 65 has been closed around the Sheffield area as well.

Our full interview with MidAmerican Energy’s Kathy Harkema

