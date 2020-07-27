      Weather Alert

Over 52% of area’s COVID-19 cases have been identified since July 1st

Jul 27, 2020 @ 11:02am

DES MOINES — 91 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area in the time period between midday Friday and midday today.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 44 more cases during that time period were identified in Cerro Gordo; 12 in Franklin; 10 in Hancock; nine in Butler; five in Winnebago; four each in Worth and Wright; and three in Mitchell.

That now brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1706: 541 in Cerro Gordo; 429 in Wright; 171 in Franklin; 106 in Hancock; 97 in Butler; 95 in Floyd; 76 in Mitchell; 72 in Kossuth; 68 in Winnebago; and 51 in Worth. Of those 1706 cases in the area, 895 have been identified since July 1st, or 52.4%.

No new deaths were reported in the area since midday Friday.

36 more people have fully recovered during the weekend time period — eight in Butler; seven in Mitchell; six in Cerro Gordo; five in Hancock; four in Wright; three in Franklin; two in Winnebago; and one in Worth — to bring the area total to 939, or just under 55% recovered.

As of Saturday, 12 people were hospitalized in the area, compared to 16 last Wednesday.  

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 541 44
Butler 97 9
Floyd 95
Franklin 171 12
Hancock 106 10
Kossuth 72
Mitchell 76 3
Winnebago 68 5
Worth 51 4
Wright 429 4
Area Total 1706 91

 

 

July case count Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 439 79.48
Butler 47 50 46.59
Floyd 66 29 31.25
Franklin 77 94 51.57
Hancock 47 59 51.04
Kossuth 32 40 55.56
Mitchell 29 47 60.27
Winnebago 26 42 58.73
Worth 15 36 68.08
Wright 370 59 12.94
Area Total 811 895 52.46

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 16
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 3
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 26

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 137 6 25.32
Butler 78 8 80.41
Floyd 68 71.58
Franklin 83 3 48.54
Hancock 67 5 63.21
Kossuth 32 44.44
Mitchell 62 7 81.58
Winnebago 29 2 42.65
Worth 13 1 25.49
Wright 370 4 86.25
Area Total 939 36 54.97

 

Hospitalized as of July 25
Cerro Gordo 5
Butler 0
Floyd 0
Franklin 0
Hancock 1
Kossuth 0
Mitchell 1
Winnebago 2
Worth 1
Wright 2
Area Total 12
