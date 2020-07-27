Over 52% of area’s COVID-19 cases have been identified since July 1st
DES MOINES — 91 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area in the time period between midday Friday and midday today.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 44 more cases during that time period were identified in Cerro Gordo; 12 in Franklin; 10 in Hancock; nine in Butler; five in Winnebago; four each in Worth and Wright; and three in Mitchell.
That now brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1706: 541 in Cerro Gordo; 429 in Wright; 171 in Franklin; 106 in Hancock; 97 in Butler; 95 in Floyd; 76 in Mitchell; 72 in Kossuth; 68 in Winnebago; and 51 in Worth. Of those 1706 cases in the area, 895 have been identified since July 1st, or 52.4%.
No new deaths were reported in the area since midday Friday.
36 more people have fully recovered during the weekend time period — eight in Butler; seven in Mitchell; six in Cerro Gordo; five in Hancock; four in Wright; three in Franklin; two in Winnebago; and one in Worth — to bring the area total to 939, or just under 55% recovered.
As of Saturday, 12 people were hospitalized in the area, compared to 16 last Wednesday.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|541
|44
|Butler
|97
|9
|Floyd
|95
|
|Franklin
|171
|12
|Hancock
|106
|10
|Kossuth
|72
|
|Mitchell
|76
|3
|Winnebago
|68
|5
|Worth
|51
|4
|Wright
|429
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1706
|91
|July case count
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|439
|79.48
|Butler
|47
|50
|46.59
|Floyd
|66
|29
|31.25
|Franklin
|77
|94
|51.57
|Hancock
|47
|59
|51.04
|Kossuth
|32
|40
|55.56
|Mitchell
|29
|47
|60.27
|Winnebago
|26
|42
|58.73
|Worth
|15
|36
|68.08
|Wright
|370
|59
|12.94
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|895
|52.46
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|16
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|3
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|26
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|137
|6
|25.32
|Butler
|78
|8
|80.41
|Floyd
|68
|
|71.58
|Franklin
|83
|3
|48.54
|Hancock
|67
|5
|63.21
|Kossuth
|32
|
|44.44
|Mitchell
|62
|7
|81.58
|Winnebago
|29
|2
|42.65
|Worth
|13
|1
|25.49
|Wright
|370
|4
|86.25
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|939
|36
|54.97
|
|Hospitalized as of July 25
|Cerro Gordo
|5
|Butler
|0
|Floyd
|0
|Franklin
|0
|Hancock
|1
|Kossuth
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|Winnebago
|2
|Worth
|1
|Wright
|2
|
|
|Area Total
|12