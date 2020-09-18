Over 120 more active COVID-19 cases in KGLO listening area in the past week
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area grew by over 120 during the past week.
As of 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in Cerro Gordo County as well as the eight surrounding counties and Kossuth County was at 770. That’s 126 higher than last week and 157 higher than the start of the month.
Winnebago County, which has the third-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 18.9%, saw its number of active cases rise from 68 last Friday to 114 this morning.
Kossuth County has a 14-day average positivity rate of 12.6% and has had the number of active cases rise from 40 on September 1st to 91 as of this morning.
Mitchell County is the other county in our listening area with a double-digit 14-day average positivity rate at 10.5%. Mitchell’s active case count has jumped from 30 on September 1st to 87 as of this morning.
Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average positivity rate is 5.2%, with the county having 268 active cases as of this morning, 13 higher than a week ago and 27 higher than at the start of the month.
57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area over the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning to bring the pandemic total to 3316. 20 more people have recovered in the area to bring the overall total to 2489.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: 10 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1258; 1259 more cases were confirmed to bring the pandemic total to 78,227; 707 more people have recovered to bring the total to 56,474.
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|5.2
|Butler
|7.3
|Floyd
|7.6
|Franklin
|6.1
|Hancock
|2.3
|Kossuth
|12.6
|Mitchell
|10.5
|Winnebago
|18.9
|Worth
|7.4
|Wright
|7.3
|
|
|Area Average
|8.1
|
|
|Active Cases 9/11/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|268
|255
|241
|Butler
|26
|24
|49
|Floyd
|46
|52
|34
|Franklin
|32
|31
|27
|Hancock
|16
|17
|24
|Kossuth
|91
|48
|40
|Mitchell
|87
|71
|30
|Winnebago
|114
|68
|73
|Worth
|26
|19
|14
|Wright
|64
|59
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|770
|644
|613
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|983
|13
|Butler
|255
|4
|Floyd
|286
|7
|Franklin
|330
|
|Hancock
|170
|
|Kossuth
|203
|8
|Mitchell
|174
|3
|Winnebago
|261
|16
|Worth
|100
|1
|Wright
|554
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3316
|57
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|694
|10
|Butler
|227
|4
|Floyd
|237
|3
|Franklin
|281
|
|Hancock
|152
|
|Kossuth
|112
|1
|Mitchell
|87
|
|Winnebago
|136
|2
|Worth
|74
|
|Wright
|489
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2489
|20
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|11
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|57