Over 120 more active COVID-19 cases in KGLO listening area in the past week

Sep 18, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area grew by over 120 during the past week.

As of 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in Cerro Gordo County as well as the eight surrounding counties and Kossuth County was at 770. That’s 126 higher than last week and 157 higher than the start of the month.

Winnebago County, which has the third-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 18.9%, saw its number of active cases rise from 68 last Friday to 114 this morning.

Kossuth County has a 14-day average positivity rate of 12.6% and has had the number of active cases rise from 40 on September 1st to 91 as of this morning.

Mitchell County is the other county in our listening area with a double-digit 14-day average positivity rate at 10.5%. Mitchell’s active case count has jumped from 30 on September 1st to 87 as of this morning.

Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average positivity rate is 5.2%, with the county having 268 active cases as of this morning, 13 higher than a week ago and 27 higher than at the start of the month.

57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area over the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning to bring the pandemic total to 3316. 20 more people have recovered in the area to bring the overall total to 2489.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: 10 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1258; 1259 more cases were confirmed to bring the pandemic total to 78,227; 707 more people have recovered to bring the total to 56,474.

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.2
Butler 7.3
Floyd 7.6
Franklin 6.1
Hancock 2.3
Kossuth 12.6
Mitchell 10.5
Winnebago 18.9
Worth 7.4
Wright 7.3
Area Average 8.1

 

Active Cases 9/18/20
 Active Cases 9/11/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 268 255 241
Butler 26 24 49
Floyd 46 52 34
Franklin 32 31 27
Hancock 16 17 24
Kossuth 91 48 40
Mitchell 87 71 30
Winnebago 114 68 73
Worth 26 19 14
Wright 64 59 81
Area Total 770 644 613

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 983 13
Butler 255 4
Floyd 286 7
Franklin 330
Hancock 170
Kossuth 203 8
Mitchell 174 3
Winnebago 261 16
Worth 100 1
Wright 554 5
Area Total 3316 57

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 694 10
Butler 227 4
Floyd 237 3
Franklin 281
Hancock 152
Kossuth 112 1
Mitchell 87
Winnebago 136 2
Worth 74
Wright 489
Area Total 2489 20

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 11
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 57
